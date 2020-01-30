 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Monumentally terrible’: Nigel Farage unveils ‘Mr Brexit’ portrait, gets panned by social media

30 Jan, 2020 14:50
File photo © REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage marked the UK finally leaving the EU, some three and a half years after the country voted to do so, by unveiling a portrait of himself as ‘Mr Brexit’. The artwork has not been well received online.

The portrait by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall was unveiled by Farage and British comedian Jim Davidson at L'Escargot Restaurant in London on Thursday, a day before the UK officially withdraws from the EU. 

As social media swiftly proved, everyone’s a critic, and Twitter commenters were quick to pile in with their jibes at the “distasteful” painting. “Twitter *really* needs to add a dislike button,”one person tweeted, as another remarked: “It's monumentally terrible.”

A few people questioned if this was all some kind of stunt for a parody television show, while several posted their own photoshopped versions of the portrait, including depicting Farage in the style of Edvard Munch’s iconic artwork, The Scream.

It’s not the first time the Leave campaigner has been immortalized on canvas: a portrait of Farage painted by artist David Griffiths and priced at £25,000 was featured at Britain’s prestigious Royal Academy of Art summer exhibition in 2018. The artwork failed to attract any buyers.

