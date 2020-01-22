‘Desperate liar’: Bojo ignites SNP outrage after roasting Scotland’s record on education & branding MP a ‘rocketing pheasant’

British PM Boris Johnson provoked the wrath of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons following his damning assessment of the state of education in Scotland and directing a jibe toward their Westminster leader.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Johnson laid into the SNP and their record on education in Scotland, before seemingly taunting Ian Blackford and telling them to stop being “obsessed” with a 2nd independence referendum.

Perhaps the honorable gentleman [Ian Blackford] who is about to rise to his feet like a rocketing pheasant will explain why his party are so obsessed with breaking up our union rather than delivering for the children and pupils of Scotland.

SNP MP angrily brands Boris Johnson 'desperate liar' as PM criticises party's record in Scotland https://t.co/YwywuOdZZ8 — Yahoo News UK (@YahooNewsUK) January 22, 2020

As Blackford was being called to speak, one of his SNP colleagues next to him was heard labeling Johnson a “desperate liar” three times.

Using such language in the chamber would normally be considered “unparliamentary,” meaning the House Speaker would normally call on the MP in question to withdraw their remarks. However, the unidentified lawmaker seemingly got lucky, as Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle appeared to not pick up on the incendiary comments.

It’s not the first time an SNP MP has branded the UK prime minister a liar. In June 2019 Blackford himself claimed in the House of Commons that Johnson had “made a career out of lying,” prompting uproar on the Conservative benches.

