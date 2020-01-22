 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Trade war ignited? UK risks wrath of US after vowing to go ahead with digital tax on tech giants like Google and Facebook

22 Jan, 2020 13:50
Get short URL
Trade war ignited? UK risks wrath of US after vowing to go ahead with digital tax on tech giants like Google and Facebook
FILE PHOTO: US President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Johnson © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
British Chancellor Sajid Javid has committed the UK to enforcing a digital services tax on global tech companies, despite threats from the US that they may respond by putting “taxes on their car companies” – risking a trade war.

Speaking on a panel – alongside US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin – at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, Javid doubled down on government plans to implement a two-percent levy on revenues made by global tech giants like Facebook and Twitter in the UK.

We plan to go ahead with our digital services tax in April. It is a proportionate tax, and a tax that is deliberately designed as a temporary tax.

Javid’s comments drew the ire of Mnuchin, who hit out at the proposals, branding them “discriminatory” against US companies.

In what was ostensibly a veiled threat aimed at his UK counterpart, the US treasury secretary warned that if his country’s digital companies face “arbitrary taxes,” then in response they would “consider putting arbitrary taxes on their car companies.”

The threat of imposing tariffs on UK car manufacturers comes at a critical moment in UK-US relations, as PM Boris Johnson’s government looks to strike favorable post-Brexit trade deals with a number of countries around the world.

It comes after France agreed to delay their plans to introduce a digital tax on big tech firms like Google and Facebook, after Washington threatened to retaliate with a levy on French cheese and champagne sectors.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies