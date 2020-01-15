Man arrested in Pakistan over murder of British policewoman 14 years ago

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in Pakistan in connection with the murder of Police Constable Sharon Beshenivsky, who was shot dead in Bradford, West Yorkshire in 2005, police have confirmed.

Piran Ditta Khan, a former nightclub doorman, appeared in an Islamabad court on Wednesday where his extradition was discussed. The major development in the long-running murder investigation follows an operation involving the UK National Crime Agency and local partners.

Khan was remanded in custody with his next court hearing on January 29.

Beshenivsky, 38, who had three children and two stepchildren, was brutally shot dead in November 2005 while responding to a burglary at the holiday company Universal Travel, on the outskirts of Bradford city centre. It is alleged Khan was the ringleader behind the robbery.

Mustaf Jama, Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah, and Yusuf Abdillh Jamma were previously sentenced to life for Beshenivsky’s murder.

Beshenivsky became the seventh female police officer to be killed on duty in the UK. Her shift partner PC Teresa Milburn was also shot in the robbery, but survived.

