BoJo slammed for spouting nonsense, as he calls for the public to ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ for Brexit day (VIDEO)

UK PM Boris Johnson has been ridiculed on social media for talking tongue twisting “gibberish,” after encouraging the British public to ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ to help fund Brexit day celebrations on January 31.

During an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Johnson revealed that his government was “working up plans,” led by backbench Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois, for citizens to contribute so that Big Ben can bong on Brexit night.

Johnson also explained that, because the world famous clock tower was undergoing refurbishment, it will cost £500,000 to get Big Ben’s “clapper” reattached to make those iconic sounds, when the clock hits 11pm on January 31.

The prime minister gave a rather rushed delivery as he requested public intervention to help see in post-Brexit Britain.

We are working up a plan so that people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong.

Johnson’s garbled expression drew mockery on Twitter with accusations that it was "absolutely prefabbed gibberish.” Some drew attention to the PM’s use of the term “bob,” with one person saying that it is “no longer a unit of currency in the UK. Bozo lives in some long distant past.”

Others online joked: “bung a bob for a bong? We bung a billion bob on bombs!” There were even suggestions that “Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong” could be a porn star name.

Johnson’s funding plea comes after the Tory campaign to get London’s famous Big Ben to peal to celebrate Brexit day was officially knocked back by the new House of Commons speaker last week, in a move that infuriated hardline Brexiteers.

