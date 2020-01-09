Anti-terror police investigate serious assault on prison officer in Whitemoor
9 Jan, 2020 17:37
A counter-terrorism unit is investigating an attack in the maximum security HM Prison Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire. Five prison staff were taken to hospital after the incident involving two inmates.
BREAKING: Counter-terrorism police are investigating a prison attack today which left five members of staff needing hospital treatment. Two inmates at high security HMP #Whitemoor launched attack while shouting "Allah Akbar", according to prison source.— Michael Knowles (@Express_Knowles) January 9, 2020
