 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

2nd London Bridge stabbing victim named: 23-year-old former Cambridge student slain by jihadist

1 Dec, 2019 16:32
Get short URL
2nd London Bridge stabbing victim named: 23-year-old former Cambridge student slain by jihadist
Saskia Jones was named as Usman Khan's second victim on Sunday. © Metropolitan Police
The second victim of jihadist Usman Khan’s knife attack on London Bridge has been named as Saskia Jones, a 23-year-old former student at the University of Cambridge.

Jones was taking part in an event in Fishmongers’ Hall to mark five years of the university’s Learning Together program, which brings together people in criminal justice and higher education institutions, when she was brutally murdered by Khan.

Also on rt.com London Bridge stabbing victim named: 25yo man who worked on same criminal rehab workshop attacker had attended

The young woman’s family said she was a “positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives.” 

“She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people,” they said in a statement.

© Met Police

Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support.

“This is an extremely painful time for the family. Saskia will leave a huge void in our lives and we would request that our privacy is fully respected,” the statement concluded.

In a statement, the vice-chancellor of Jones' alma mater, Professor Stephen J Toope, said: “What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative program, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.”

Also on rt.com For 10 years you’ve done nothing! BBC host slams BoJo as PM reveals 74 convicted terrorists roaming UK streets

Professor Toope paid tribute to Khan’s other victim, 25-year-old Jack Merritt, who was a coordinator on the course, and added that another member of the university’s staff was one of the three people injured in the extremist’s attack.

“Our university condemns this abhorrent and senseless act of terror. Our condolences, our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families,” he added.

Khan was reportedly attending the conference when he launched his stabbing spree. After attacking people at the conference, he was eventually subdued by members of the public on nearby London Bridge and was subsequently shot dead by police.

The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for Khan’s rampage, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist groups’ online presence.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies