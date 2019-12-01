2nd London Bridge stabbing victim named: 23-year-old former Cambridge student slain by jihadist

The second victim of jihadist Usman Khan’s knife attack on London Bridge has been named as Saskia Jones, a 23-year-old former student at the University of Cambridge.

Jones was taking part in an event in Fishmongers’ Hall to mark five years of the university’s Learning Together program, which brings together people in criminal justice and higher education institutions, when she was brutally murdered by Khan.

Also on rt.com London Bridge stabbing victim named: 25yo man who worked on same criminal rehab workshop attacker had attended

The young woman’s family said she was a “positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives.”

“She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people,” they said in a statement.

Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support.

“This is an extremely painful time for the family. Saskia will leave a huge void in our lives and we would request that our privacy is fully respected,” the statement concluded.

In a statement, the vice-chancellor of Jones' alma mater, Professor Stephen J Toope, said: “What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative program, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.”

Also on rt.com For 10 years you’ve done nothing! BBC host slams BoJo as PM reveals 74 convicted terrorists roaming UK streets

Professor Toope paid tribute to Khan’s other victim, 25-year-old Jack Merritt, who was a coordinator on the course, and added that another member of the university’s staff was one of the three people injured in the extremist’s attack.

“Our university condemns this abhorrent and senseless act of terror. Our condolences, our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families,” he added.

Statement from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge regarding yesterday's incident at London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/nN0WqmjkF9 — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) November 30, 2019

Khan was reportedly attending the conference when he launched his stabbing spree. After attacking people at the conference, he was eventually subdued by members of the public on nearby London Bridge and was subsequently shot dead by police.

The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for Khan’s rampage, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist groups’ online presence.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!