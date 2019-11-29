‘Colossal snob’: BoJo’s dad slammed after suggesting British people who call his son Pinocchio are ‘ILLITERATE’

PM Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has been widely panned on social media after lashing out at his son’s critics, who have been suggesting that Boris is a liar by likening him to a cartoon character Pinocchio.

It’s only natural that a father will want to defend his child if they’re coming under fire from detractors, which is exactly what Stanley Johnson attempted to do on Friday morning.

Appearing on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show, Stanley was asked to respond to people on social media that were comparing Boris to Pinocchio, a character from a book by Italian Carlo Collodi and made famous by Walt Disney’s 1940 adaptation – mostly for his frequent tendency to lie.

The prime minister’s father gave a somewhat angry response – ostensibly managing to insult the British public in the process by insinuating the majority aren’t very good at spelling.

That requires a degree of literacy which I think the great British public doesn’t necessarily have...they couldn’t spell Pinocchio if they tried.

The remarks provoked a backlash on Twitter with many hitting out at Johnson senior, labeling him “arrogant” and a “colossal snob.”

Ronan Burtenshaw, editor of the Tribune Magazine tweeted: “The level of contempt these born-to-rule toffs have for ordinary people is just astounding.”

The British public are not literate enough to understand a Pinocchio reference? They can't spell Pinocchio? The level of contempt these born-to-rule toffs have for ordinary people is just astounding. https://t.co/2ZqECRUCw5 — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) November 29, 2019

Earlier, PM Johnson came in for some uncomfortable questioning on LBC radio from presenter Nick Ferrari and via calls from members of the public asking him to talk about his children.

He refused to answer the personal questions – even how many kids he had – despite having made derogatory remarks in the past about those brought up by single mums. In a column for the Spectator magazine in 1995 he branded such children as “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate.”

Also on rt.com BoJo roasted for skipping question about his kids after branding those raised by single mums as ‘illegitimate’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!