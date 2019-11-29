ICYMI: Gove vs Stormzy - More evidence politicians should never try to be cool (VIDEO)

Deeply unpopular British Conservative politician Michael Gove has been ridiculed for tweeting grime lyrics in a row over extremely popular rapper Stormzy.

Gove started hitting out at Stormzy over his support for the Labour party in the UK election. Gove’s ill thought out attempt to appear cool or clever ended up looking neither good, nor clever, and according to some, a little bit racist.

Rite On examines that latest disastrous attempt by a politician to be cool.

