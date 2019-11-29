 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

ICYMI: Gove vs Stormzy - More evidence politicians should never try to be cool (VIDEO)

29 Nov, 2019 10:32
Get short URL
ICYMI: Gove vs Stormzy - More evidence politicians should never try to be cool (VIDEO)
Stormzy and Michael Gove © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Deeply unpopular British Conservative politician Michael Gove has been ridiculed for tweeting grime lyrics in a row over extremely popular rapper Stormzy.

Gove started hitting out at Stormzy over his support for the Labour party in the UK election.  Gove’s ill thought out attempt to appear cool or clever ended up looking neither good, nor clever, and according to some, a little bit racist.

Rite On examines that latest disastrous attempt by a politician to be cool.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies