 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

K9 police intervene after mass brawl breaks out at Birmingham cinema amid reports of people with MACHETES ( VIDEO)

24 Nov, 2019 00:07
Get short URL
K9 police intervene after mass brawl breaks out at Birmingham cinema amid reports of people with MACHETES ( VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Lexie Harrison-Cripps
A cinema in Birmingham descended into chaos after fracas involving some 100 people erupted amid reports that machete-wielding thugs were spotted in the crowd. A massive police operation followed.

Police were called around 5.35 pm local time to a Vue Cinema hall in Birmingham amid reports that a “group of people with machetes” was storming the Star City entertainment complex.

Videos of the incident have emerged on social media showing multiple police cars arriving at the scene.

Officers can be seen intervening to keep rival groups apart during the showdown.

About 50 police cars and over 100 officers were scrambled to deal with the suspected riot, witnesses say.

A number of police officers were assaulted as they moved in, and several people have been arrested. It is unclear if any machetes were recovered, though.

The disturbances broke out ahead of the Frozen screening at the cinema, as it was packed with children, dressed up as their favorites characters. A woman who said she was present at the cinema said in a Twitter post that the commotion originally began as a fight between “young girls.”

“Police brought batons, tasers and dogs out. Star city now closed," Rachael Allison tweeted, noting that she did not see any weapons.

Another witness described the melee as “one of the scariest moments” of her life.

“That's probably one of the scariest moments of my life. Me and my daughter were in a queue to watch frozen, loads of little kids there, all dressed up and everything, then these girls jumped on another girl and loads of these kids just started fighting,” she told Mirror Online.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies