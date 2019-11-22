One trick Tory? BoJo gets blasted on social media for ‘get Brexit done’ overkill

Boris Johnson is campaigning on the promise that he’ll finally deliver Brexit, but his insistence on constantly repeating his pledge has irked the internet. Doesn’t BoJo have anything else to say? netizens have asked.

“Let’s get Brexit done!” the embattled British prime minister, who is campaigning under the slogan ‘Get Brexit done,’ tweeted on Friday. Hours earlier, he had posted tweets stating “We need to get Brexit done,” “A majority Conservative government will get Brexit done,” and “Getting Brexit done.” His insistence on repeating the mantra has peeved social media users, who have flooded his Twitter posts with memes and sarcastic commentary.

Netizens took aim at his “meaningless soundbites” and reassured Johnson that they had heard him the “first several hundred times” that he had said he was going to “get Brexit done.”

Keeping posting this and repeating it ALL the time and people will start to get annoyed. Think you have more to say than just this? — Goodmeister (@goodmeister) November 21, 2019

Boris hasn’t fared much better on the campaign trail. The prime minister was told off several times while meeting with voters earlier this week. One woman bluntly said to his face that she “was not very happy about talking to him.”

