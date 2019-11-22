 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One trick Tory? BoJo gets blasted on social media for ‘get Brexit done’ overkill

22 Nov, 2019 08:33
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to workers during a visit to Wilton Engineering Services, part of a General Election campaign trail stop in Middlesbrough, Britain November 20, 2019. © Pool via REUTERS / Frank Augstein
Boris Johnson is campaigning on the promise that he’ll finally deliver Brexit, but his insistence on constantly repeating his pledge has irked the internet. Doesn’t BoJo have anything else to say? netizens have asked.

“Let’s get Brexit done!” the embattled British prime minister, who is campaigning under the slogan ‘Get Brexit done,’ tweeted on Friday. Hours earlier, he had posted tweets stating “We need to get Brexit done,” “A majority Conservative government will get Brexit done,” and “Getting Brexit done.” His insistence on repeating the mantra has peeved social media users, who have flooded his Twitter posts with memes and sarcastic commentary.

Netizens took aim at his “meaningless soundbites” and reassured Johnson that they had heard him the “first several hundred times” that he had said he was going to “get Brexit done.”

Boris hasn’t fared much better on the campaign trail. The prime minister was told off several times while meeting with voters earlier this week. One woman bluntly said to his face that she “was not very happy about talking to him.”

