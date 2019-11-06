‘Fake moment that never happened’: Piers Morgan brands Tory chairman ‘shameless’ over doctored election video

TV presenter Piers Morgan has savaged Conservative party chairman James Cleverly following his refusal to accept an election video posted by his party on social media attacking Labour’s Keir Starmer was doctored.

During an interview with Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Cleverly attempted to address the current furor in relation to a video published via the Tories’ official social media accounts.

The Conservatives have been criticised for editing a GMB interview with Labour's Kier Starmer.



We play both interview clips side by side.#GMBpic.twitter.com/Yk8ZS5NLJO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 6, 2019

The video contains an interview with Starmer on GMB from Tuesday. Morgan asks the shadow Brexit secretary why he thought Brussels would give Labour a good Brexit deal if they thought there was a risk his party would campaign against it in a second referendum.

Rather than include Starmer’s reply that came straight after, the doctored video, which has had close to a million views, inserted several seconds of film showing the Labour politician looking speechless.

Cleverly attempted to justify the clear edit by insisting that they “needed to shorten the video.” His refusal to admit that his Tory party doctored the material sparked outrage from Morgan, who branded his denial “staggering.”

The Conservative Party website, the official one, posted a fake video, that had a fake moment that never happened, on TV.



'We needed to shorten the video.'



James Cleverly responds to criticisms of the Tory party for editing a GMB interview with Labour's Kier Starmer. #GMBpic.twitter.com/v7yHGXFczQ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 6, 2019

Cleverly had to answer questions from the media on a number of controversial issues on Wednesday morning involving a number of Tories.

Posh Etonian Jacob Rees-Mogg is in hot water after suggesting on Monday that victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire lacked “common sense.” His Tory colleague Andrew Bridgen appeared to compound his party’s perceived insensitivity on the issue by suggesting Rees-Mogg was cleverer than those Grenfell residents that got trapped in the fire.

Also on rt.com ‘Absolute ghoul’: Rees-Mogg slammed online after suggesting Grenfell residents lacked ‘common sense’ during fire

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.