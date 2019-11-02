 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Giant effigy of former House of Commons speaker John Bercow burnt on Guy Fawkes night (VIDEO)

2 Nov, 2019 22:45
Get short URL
Giant effigy of former House of Commons speaker John Bercow burnt on Guy Fawkes night (VIDEO)
The 11-meter effigy of the House of Commons spaker John Bercow holding PM Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's heads ©  Reuters / Tom Nicholson
An enormous effigy of John Bercow, the former House of Commons speaker, has been set alight along with the Parliament building and the heads of PM Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as part of Guy Fawkes bonfire.

The 11 meter effigy went up in flames in the town of Edenbridge, Kent thus serving as culmination of the traditional torchlight parade.

Bercow who stepped down as speaker on Friday has been in spotlight as he had to frequently shout ‘Order’ amid heated Brexit debates in the Parliament.

“This year we have chosen the infuriating Commons Speaker John Bercow as our celebrity guy,”  said  the local bonfire society chairman Bill Cummings. “Our message to Mr Bercow is that you cannot keep disrupting Parliament and this is one situation you cannot argue yourself out of.”

The MP was in tight competition with the controversial TV personality Piers Morgan for his celebrity spot in almost century old local tradition.

Yet he was not the only one burnt – ‘Bercow’ was holding the severed heads of Prime Minister Johnson and his staunch opponent Corbyn, while the whole parliament building stood at his feet.

Before its blazing finale Bercow’s effigy suffered from strong winds, losing its head.

Guy Fawkes bonfire commemorates the events of November, 5 1606 when a group of English Catholics attempted to blow up the Parliament over their grievances of the country’s policies.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies