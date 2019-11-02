Giant effigy of former House of Commons speaker John Bercow burnt on Guy Fawkes night (VIDEO)

An enormous effigy of John Bercow, the former House of Commons speaker, has been set alight along with the Parliament building and the heads of PM Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as part of Guy Fawkes bonfire.

The 11 meter effigy went up in flames in the town of Edenbridge, Kent thus serving as culmination of the traditional torchlight parade.

Bercow who stepped down as speaker on Friday has been in spotlight as he had to frequently shout ‘Order’ amid heated Brexit debates in the Parliament.

“This year we have chosen the infuriating Commons Speaker John Bercow as our celebrity guy,” said the local bonfire society chairman Bill Cummings. “Our message to Mr Bercow is that you cannot keep disrupting Parliament and this is one situation you cannot argue yourself out of.”

The MP was in tight competition with the controversial TV personality Piers Morgan for his celebrity spot in almost century old local tradition.

Yet he was not the only one burnt – ‘Bercow’ was holding the severed heads of Prime Minister Johnson and his staunch opponent Corbyn, while the whole parliament building stood at his feet.

Before its blazing finale Bercow’s effigy suffered from strong winds, losing its head.

Guy Fawkes bonfire commemorates the events of November, 5 1606 when a group of English Catholics attempted to blow up the Parliament over their grievances of the country’s policies.

