Stuck at nearly 30-story height: Emergency services scrambling to rescue man hanging UPSIDE DOWN (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

28 Oct, 2019 13:26
© Twitter/Cumbria Police
A rescue mission is underway to retrieve a man trapped at the top of a 290-foot-tall chimney in the English city of Carlisle.

Videos show a helicopter hovering near the man, who can be seen dangling upside down near the top of the massive structure. His pants, which appear to be caught on the chimney, seem to be the only thing preventing him from plunging to the ground.

The man was spotted and reported to the police in the early hours of Monday.

Volunteers from the Penrith Mountain Rescue Team, the coastguard helicopter, and a rope access crew from Lancashire Fire Service are at the scene. Police have also said they are looking for a cherry picker to help with the operation.

“This is a very complex and difficult process given the obvious dangers to the man and the extreme difficulty in gaining access to him in a way which will keep him and emergency services safe,” said John McVay, the area manager of Cumbria Fire and Rescue. “I can assure the public that the emergency services are working tirelessly and effectively together to resolve this issue safely for all and that the protection of life is our first priority.”

Police have closed the roads around the smoke stack.

It’s unclear how the man, who appears to be shirtless, managed to reach the top of the chimney, but images show a narrow ladder leading to the top.

