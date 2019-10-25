 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘What’s next? Silent football?’ Oxford Uni’s BAN ON CLAPPING in favor of more inclusive 'jazz hands,’ triggers backlash

25 Oct, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
‘What’s next? Silent football?’ Oxford Uni’s BAN ON CLAPPING in favor of more inclusive 'jazz hands,’ triggers backlash
© Global Look Press / Jaap Arriens
Students at the UK’s prestigious Oxford University have voted to replace clapping with a silent wave, in a bid to make their events more inclusive for patrons who suffer from anxiety. It’s sparked angry criticism.

The new policy, which encourages silent clapping – or 'jazz hands’– was approved by the University’s Students’ Union officers on Tuesday and follows a similar motion voted through by Manchester University last year.

Sabbatical Officers Róisín McCallion explained that they wanted to move to the British Sign Language (BSL) expression for applause to make their events “more accessible and inclusive for all, including people who suffer from anxiety” and who could be triggered by clapping.

It will apply to all student union events and, if it proves successful, rolled out to other societies and events.

The announcement has been met with much ridicule on social media, with accusations flying that this was evidence that universities are “positively discriminating” in favor of those that cannot handle “the big wide world.” While others lamented the fact there were some students who can’t ‘cope’ with clapping.

“What’s next? Silent football & cricket or political rallies?”tweeted another observer.

Brexit Party chair and MEP Richard Tice lashed out at the new code of conduct, claiming that “80 years ago Oxford students had the courage to fight for our country....now they are afraid to clap,” adding: “get a grip, snowflakes.”

However, there were a few people defending the move, with a ‘Youth MP’ claiming that her younger generation were simply “trying to be more inclusive and more accepting” and, somewhat cheekily, apologized for causing any offence for taking that stance.

In 2015, the National Union of Students in the UK also introduced BSL clapping at its events, in an effort to ensure that “all members of society” feel comfortable and able to contribute and participate.

Also on rt.com ‘Not inclusive’: Students union bans clapping at events – use ‘jazz hands’ instead

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies