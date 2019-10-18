Bomb squad called in over suspicious package near UK parliament (PHOTO)

Police in London temporarily closed a street in Whitehall, near the Houses of Parliament, after the discovery of a suspicious package on Friday afternoon.

The Met tweeted that “specialist officers” were called to the scene to assess the item and “make the package safe.”

The force later confirmed that a suspicious package was removed from Whitehall by police, and the cordon is now being lifted.

Police have removed a suspicious package from #Whitehall.



Specialist officers attended and made the package safe after they were informed at 15:01hrs.



The cordon has now been lifted.



Enquiries continue.



The public are thanked for their patience. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) October 18, 2019

