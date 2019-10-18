Bomb squad called in over suspicious package near UK parliament (PHOTO)
18 Oct, 2019 14:57
Police in London temporarily closed a street in Whitehall, near the Houses of Parliament, after the discovery of a suspicious package on Friday afternoon.
The Met tweeted that “specialist officers” were called to the scene to assess the item and “make the package safe.”
The force later confirmed that a suspicious package was removed from Whitehall by police, and the cordon is now being lifted.
Police have removed a suspicious package from #Whitehall.— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) October 18, 2019
Specialist officers attended and made the package safe after they were informed at 15:01hrs.
The cordon has now been lifted.
Enquiries continue.
The public are thanked for their patience.
