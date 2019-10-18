 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Bomb squad called in over suspicious package near UK parliament (PHOTO)

18 Oct, 2019 14:57
Bomb squad called in over suspicious package near UK parliament (PHOTO)
© REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Police in London temporarily closed a street in Whitehall, near the Houses of Parliament, after the discovery of a suspicious package on Friday afternoon.

The Met tweeted that “specialist officers” were called to the scene to assess the item and “make the package safe.”

The force later confirmed that a suspicious package was removed from Whitehall by police, and the cordon is now being lifted.

