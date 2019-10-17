 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Users irate as Three’s UK network ‘absolutely crumbled’ leaving users unable to make calls, go online for HOURS

17 Oct, 2019 07:10
Get short URL
Users irate as Three’s UK network ‘absolutely crumbled’ leaving users unable to make calls, go online for HOURS
File photo © GlobalLookPress.com
Thousands of frustrated Three users across the UK have expressed their fury at a sudden loss of coverage and an inability to go online since midnight last night.

4G network access evaporated across the UK, affecting huge numbers of customers from London to Manchester and beyond. Over 7,000 reports have been lodged on popular crowdsourcing outage site Down Detector, with a map on the service painting a grim picture for Three Network staff.

© Down Detector

Many took to Twitter to lambaste Three for not only its shoddy service but its inadequate response to the network crisis overnight.

One user claims to have received a response alleging that it was an unplanned outage that will be fixed soon. However, the company has yet to issue a statement in relation to the outage at the time of writing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies