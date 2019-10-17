Users irate as Three’s UK network ‘absolutely crumbled’ leaving users unable to make calls, go online for HOURS

Thousands of frustrated Three users across the UK have expressed their fury at a sudden loss of coverage and an inability to go online since midnight last night.

4G network access evaporated across the UK, affecting huge numbers of customers from London to Manchester and beyond. Over 7,000 reports have been lodged on popular crowdsourcing outage site Down Detector, with a map on the service painting a grim picture for Three Network staff.

Many took to Twitter to lambaste Three for not only its shoddy service but its inadequate response to the network crisis overnight.

Ok @ThreeUKSupport, this is getting ridiculous now. Your network has been down for around 6hrs with absolutely no explanation or even an apology from you! We know you have CS that work 24hrs so why the lack of information? Just tell us what is going on! #ThreeDown#NoInfo — Dan (@dlever21) October 17, 2019

Well @ThreeUK@ThreeUKSupport went down for almost 8 hours. But my internet speeds are now 10 times faster. Connect? #threedownpic.twitter.com/x6Xm3WTcK8 — SashIndigo (@SashIndigo) October 17, 2019

One user claims to have received a response alleging that it was an unplanned outage that will be fixed soon. However, the company has yet to issue a statement in relation to the outage at the time of writing.

Well there we go, unplanned outage and should be fixed in two hours! #threedownpic.twitter.com/8Dz2NbjG34 — ols, but spooky (@heyitsols) October 17, 2019

