‘Filthy piece of toerag’ trends on Twitter after SCATHING INTERVIEW with Boris Johnson’s constituent

The delightfully old-fashioned “toerag” insult is trending on Twitter after a resident of Boris Johnson’s constituency was asked for her thoughts on the UK prime minister.

The viral moment came when Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge hit the streets of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to get a feel for Johnson’s popularity in the area.

The mere utterance of Johnson’s name caused one pensioner’s face to contort in disgust after she was approached by the reporter. “Don’t you even mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag,” the woman replied, before walking off.

The memorable encounter prompted the phrase “#FilthyPieceOfToerag” to trend on Twitter in the UK as it racked up over 20,000 tweets on Sunday afternoon.

“This constituent in Uxbridge sees right through Boris Johnson,” Labour MP David Lammy said, while another user quickly remixed the vox pop into a catchy tune.

TOERAG REMIX!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ztifMMmGWH — Eclectic Method (@EclecticMethod) October 6, 2019

“A filthy piece of toerag”

“And what were you?”

“A filthy piece of toerag” pic.twitter.com/Jk4JDGyoNH — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 6, 2019

It also sparked a debate on the origin of the word “toerag.” Most definitions state that it means “a contemptible or worthless person” and refers to a piece of cloth used by people who couldn’t afford socks. However, others claimed it should be spelled towrag and was a piece of cloth that sailors used instead of toilet paper.

Tow rag, not toerag, was a term used by sailors who tied a piece of rag to a rope at the head of a ship, where there was a hole above the sea for use as a toilet. The rag would be used to wipe themselves and then dropped in the water to clean itself for the next user. — Chris Floyd (@chrisfloyduk) October 6, 2019

The prime minister has yet to comment on which definition he prefers.

