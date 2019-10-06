 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Filthy piece of toerag’ trends on Twitter after SCATHING INTERVIEW with Boris Johnson’s constituent

6 Oct, 2019 15:29
© Reuters/Henry Nicholls
The delightfully old-fashioned “toerag” insult is trending on Twitter after a resident of Boris Johnson’s constituency was asked for her thoughts on the UK prime minister.

The viral moment came when Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge hit the streets of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to get a feel for Johnson’s popularity in the area.

The mere utterance of Johnson’s name caused one pensioner’s face to contort in disgust after she was approached by the reporter. “Don’t you even mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag,” the woman replied, before walking off.

The memorable encounter prompted the phrase “#FilthyPieceOfToerag” to trend on Twitter in the UK as it racked up over 20,000 tweets on Sunday afternoon.

“This constituent in Uxbridge sees right through Boris Johnson,” Labour MP David Lammy said, while another user quickly remixed the vox pop into a catchy tune.

It also sparked a debate on the origin of the word “toerag.” Most definitions state that it means “a contemptible or worthless person” and refers to a piece of cloth used by people who couldn’t afford socks. However, others claimed it should be spelled towrag and was a piece of cloth that sailors used instead of toilet paper.

The prime minister has yet to comment on which definition he prefers.

