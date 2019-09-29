‘Utterly vile’: Anti-Tory banner and hanged effigies suspended from bridge (PHOTO)
No one has claimed responsibility for the banner, but the number likely refers to a figure cited in a recent think-tank study, which found that a reduction of deaths due to preventable factors had slowed down in England following budget cuts, resulting in the loss of some 130,000 lives.
A photo of the scene in Salford was shared on Twitter by Kerry Boyd, a Conservative councillor on Thanet District Council, who called it “utterly vile.” The party conference is currently being held in neighboring Manchester.
Neve have I felt more apprehensive than seeing this in my morning run pre #CPC19. Does this classify as death/terrorist threat? Utterly vile. pic.twitter.com/3beha85IaW— Kerry Boyd (@KerryJaneBoyd) September 29, 2019
Salford City Council has had the banner and effigies removed.
The image drew mixed reactions online, with some people openly horrified at the “absolutely disgusting” display. A number of commenters suggested it may be some sort of attempt to undermine Labour by making their supporters look bad, while others said it was a reflection of what the “Tories have created in our country.”
Thousands of people marched in Manchester on Sunday to protest against austerity and Brexit.Also on rt.com Protesters hold anti-austerity & anti-Brexit rallies in Manchester during Tory conference (VIDEO, PHOTO)
