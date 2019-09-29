‘Utterly vile’: Anti-Tory banner and hanged effigies suspended from bridge (PHOTO)

A large anti-Tory banner unfurled on a bridge in northern England along with two hanging effigies ahead of the Conservative Party conference said it’s “time to level the playing field” over the “130,000 killed under Tory rule.”

No one has claimed responsibility for the banner, but the number likely refers to a figure cited in a recent think-tank study, which found that a reduction of deaths due to preventable factors had slowed down in England following budget cuts, resulting in the loss of some 130,000 lives.

A photo of the scene in Salford was shared on Twitter by Kerry Boyd, a Conservative councillor on Thanet District Council, who called it “utterly vile.” The party conference is currently being held in neighboring Manchester.

Neve have I felt more apprehensive than seeing this in my morning run pre #CPC19. Does this classify as death/terrorist threat? Utterly vile. pic.twitter.com/3beha85IaW — Kerry Boyd (@KerryJaneBoyd) September 29, 2019

Salford City Council has had the banner and effigies removed.

The image drew mixed reactions online, with some people openly horrified at the “absolutely disgusting” display. A number of commenters suggested it may be some sort of attempt to undermine Labour by making their supporters look bad, while others said it was a reflection of what the “Tories have created in our country.”

Thousands of people marched in Manchester on Sunday to protest against austerity and Brexit.

