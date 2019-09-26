Get ’em while they’re young? Johnson grilled on ‘Brexit propaganda’ at UK primary schools

Primary school students in Britain have been subjected to what critics called ‘Brexit propaganda’ on digital displays. When confronted about the matter, Boris Johnson denied that Tories had anything to do with it.

Messages explaining that the prime minister wants to “unite the UK,” pour more money into public services, and deliver Brexit after many delays have been shown on some 3,000 noticeboards at British schools, according to MP Stella Creasy.

The Labour representative for Walthamstow grilled the prime minister about the presentation during a parliament session on Wednesday as other MPs gasped. She also posted examples of the messages on her Twitter account.

All day constituents been in touch concerned this is the government advertising in schools - just asked PM to confirm he isn’t and he didn’t answer. Don’t think this example is from my inquiries but worrying PM didn’t agree primary schools should be brexit propaganda free zones… pic.twitter.com/cVdvXy5q28 — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 25, 2019

“Given the amount of money this government is spending on Brexit adverts, can he at least reassure Walthamstow residents that in this instance it wasn’t his doing and give his personal pledge that our primary schools will remain Brexit-propaganda-free zones?” she asked.

Today parents in Walthamstow contacted me concerned about content of school material on brexit and impartiality - Sadly the Prime Minister failed to answer my question as to responsibility to confirm not his or commit to ensuring schools are brexit propaganda free zones. pic.twitter.com/Nnth0guIn3 — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 25, 2019

Johnson, who was appearing just after the Supreme Court overturned his order to prorogue parliament, said this was news to him before promising increased funding for elementary schools under his government. Creasy later said on Twitter that the ads were apparently not government-funded, contrary to what her constituents believed.

According to the London Economic newspaper, the demonstration was shown by Anomaly Group, a company that produces electronic equipment for schools. The displays are part of a communication system, for which the company also produces content.

The Anomaly Group provides one of the most effective systems for communicating health and wellbeing with pupils. Visit https://t.co/20K0ZVpotF or https://t.co/HpirN9pzzE to find out more! pic.twitter.com/PGV9FATepE — Anomaly (@anomaly_uk) June 17, 2019

