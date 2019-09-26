 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Get ’em while they’re young? Johnson grilled on ‘Brexit propaganda’ at UK primary schools

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 07:44
Get short URL
Get ’em while they’re young? Johnson grilled on ‘Brexit propaganda’ at UK primary schools
FILE PHOTO. Boris Johnson speaks during a "Vote Leave" rally. ©REUTERS / Ed Sykes
Primary school students in Britain have been subjected to what critics called ‘Brexit propaganda’ on digital displays. When confronted about the matter, Boris Johnson denied that Tories had anything to do with it.

Messages explaining that the prime minister wants to “unite the UK,” pour more money into public services, and deliver Brexit after many delays have been shown on some 3,000 noticeboards at British schools, according to MP Stella Creasy.

The Labour representative for Walthamstow grilled the prime minister about the presentation during a parliament session on Wednesday as other MPs gasped. She also posted examples of the messages on her Twitter account.

“Given the amount of money this government is spending on Brexit adverts, can he at least reassure Walthamstow residents that in this instance it wasn’t his doing and give his personal pledge that our primary schools will remain Brexit-propaganda-free zones?” she asked.

Johnson, who was appearing just after the Supreme Court overturned his order to prorogue parliament, said this was news to him before promising increased funding for elementary schools under his government. Creasy later said on Twitter that the ads were apparently not government-funded, contrary to what her constituents believed.

According to the London Economic newspaper, the demonstration was shown by Anomaly Group, a company that produces electronic equipment for schools. The displays are part of a communication system, for which the company also produces content.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies