 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Brexit marketing for middle-England racists’: UK ad for cruise EXCLUSIVELY FOR BRITS triggers massive Twitter backlash

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 17:01
Get short URL
‘Brexit marketing for middle-England racists’: UK ad for cruise EXCLUSIVELY FOR BRITS triggers massive Twitter backlash
Saga's cruise ship Spirit of Discovery © Global Look Press / Stephen Lock
A UK travel firm that specializes in holidays for over-50s has come under fire on social media and branded “xenophobic,” after customers were sent a brochure promoting a cruise “exclusively for Brits.”

Twitter user Anthony Bale took to social media on Thursday to claim his mother had been left “shocked” and “outraged” after being sent the ‘Brits only’ Saga travel magazine. He posted a picture of the front cover that reads: “Exclusively For Brits. Exclusively Adults Only. Exclusively For Over 50’s.”

It prompted a savage backlash on Twitter, with some immediately accusing the firm of racism.

“As a childless British over-50 I am presumably their target market. I’d rather take a trip to Dignitas than die of boredom on a Saga cruise for “Brits.” Brexit marketing for middle-England racists,” BritMuscovite tweeted.

The connection to Brexit has figured heavily for critics who insist that this is “xenophobic” and “nationalist rubbish.” 

Others joked that they appear to have missed ‘exclusively for white people’ from the front of the brochure.

The company has blamed their business partner, cruise.co.uk, who, they say, apologise for any offence the “inaccuracy” may have caused. Saying it’s “not a Saga brochure,” the firm insisted that anybody over the age of 50 of any nationality is welcome on their tours and cruises.

The mess-up comes at the worst time imaginable for the company, as the Leave and the Remain camps are at each other’s throats over the protracted Brexit process. Notably, anti-Brexiteers have claimed that the issue of Brexit has fueled an increase in racism in the UK.

The UN also says that Britain had been experiencing a spike in hate crimes since the EU referendum in 2016 and that anti-migrant and anti-foreigner rhetoric have become “normalized” even among high-ranking civil servants. The UN’s special rapporteur on racism and xenophobia, Tendayi Achiume, warned in May 2018 that she found a growth in “xenophobic discourses on migration, and on foreign nationals including refugees in social and print media.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies