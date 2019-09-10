 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police bombarded with dozens of FIREBOMBS in N. Ireland (VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 09:34 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 13:44
File photo: © PETER MUHLY / AFP
At least two young people were injured as they attempted to firebomb a police cordon protecting the bomb disposal unit in Derry, Northern Ireland, on Monday night.

Police were bombarded with at least 40 petrol bombs in a “brutal and sustained attack” following evacuations in the Creggan area of the city. The evacuations were ordered amid reports of an explosive device located somewhere in the residential neighborhood. Despite the evacuation order, a crowd of some 60 to 100 people gathered and harassed police.

“Following a large scale search operation in the Creggan area of Derry, police located a suspect device in a parked vehicle,” PSNI Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said.

“During the operation a crowd of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.”

Two young people sustained burn injuries while attempting to attack the police, though no officers were injured. Police believe the device was destined to be used against their officers as part of the ongoing campaign launched by the New IRA.

“The brutal and sustained attack that officers have come under while trying to make our community safe is disgusting. Young people in this community are being manipulated and are risking their futures as a result,” Colum Eastwood, leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), said.

The incident comes just days after an IED made with a mortar shell was placed underneath a car parked near a police station in Strabane, Tyrone on Saturday.

