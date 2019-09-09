MPs vote to force government to publish ‘no-deal’ docs & messages, but 10 Downing St may not comply

UK MPs have voted to force Boris Johnson’s government to publish papers outlining the impact of ‘no-deal’ Brexit as well as private messages sent between advisers relating to the controversial decision to prorogue parliament.

The emergency motion, put forward by former Tory MP Dominic Grieve, passed on Monday evening by 311 votes to 302 – another defeat for Johnson.

MPs voted last week to implement legislation designed to block a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, which Johnson had promised to go through with if no new deal could be struck with Brussels. They also voted down a motion put forward by the PM calling for a snap general election.

The Grieve motion technically forces the government to publish the papers and messages relating to ‘no-deal’ Brexit preparations by Wednesday. That includes private correspondence including texts, WhatsApp messages and emails sent from July 23 – the day Johnson became the Conservative Party leader – regarding the decision to suspend parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline.

NEW: Govt response on Grieve’s motion. Govt will share appropriate info with parliament but this “disproportionate and unprecedented”. Considering implications. Govt spokesperson 👇 pic.twitter.com/Tkvl501TAM — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) September 9, 2019

Responding to the latest vote, however, 10 Downing Street said the scope of information requested is “disproportionate and unprecedented” and that it will share “appropriate” information with parliament.

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove called the move a “fishing expedition” that may be in breach of article eight of the European convention on human rights on privacy.

Liberal Democrats’ leader Jo Swinson said it was “astonishing” that there was debate over whether or not the PM would respect the rule of law and accused Johnson of being on a “power trip.”

Parliament is set to be suspended for five weeks from Monday evening as Brexit-related chaos continues and the October 31 deadline looms.

Johnson said last week that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than seek a fresh extension from Brussels and is reportedly trying to find a way around the legislation requiring him to do so. That could even include forcing a snap election by calling a vote of no confidence in his own government.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons on Monday evening that failing a change of government, Johnson would not negotiate an extension from the European Council next month, and would only discuss whether the UK leaves with or without a deal on Halloween.

Still, Raab insisted that his government would "respect the rule of law" in trying to avoid the extension legislation.

