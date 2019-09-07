 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Scuffles as pro- and anti-Brexit protesters meet outside parliament (VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 15:58 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 17:18
Get short URL
Scuffles as pro- and anti-Brexit protesters meet outside parliament (VIDEO)
© DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP
Pro- and anti-Brexit protesters clashed outside the UK parliament in London on Saturday as they held political rallies, and some scuffled with police officers.

A pro-Brexit demonstration arranged by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) drew about 200 attendees on Saturday morning, while an anti-Brexit ‘March for Change’ rally drew large crowds. 

Members of the DFLA march reportedly approached the March for Change rally and began shouting, before a can was thrown at the anti-Brexit marchers and mounted police intervened. 

Some of the pro-Brexit marchers were seen clashing with police officers, while others chanted, “We love you Boris, we do.” 

Police are maintaining a division between the groups as they continue their respective rallies. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies