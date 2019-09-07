Scuffles as pro- and anti-Brexit protesters meet outside parliament (VIDEO)

Pro- and anti-Brexit protesters clashed outside the UK parliament in London on Saturday as they held political rallies, and some scuffled with police officers.

A pro-Brexit demonstration arranged by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) drew about 200 attendees on Saturday morning, while an anti-Brexit ‘March for Change’ rally drew large crowds.

Members of the DFLA march reportedly approached the March for Change rally and began shouting, before a can was thrown at the anti-Brexit marchers and mounted police intervened.

Some of the pro-Brexit marchers were seen clashing with police officers, while others chanted, “We love you Boris, we do.”

I'm in Parliament Sq where a crowd of about 200 fascists and football hooligans are chanting support for their new political idol - @BorisJohnsonpic.twitter.com/qubqWIpHyH — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) September 7, 2019 Beered up fash demonstrators, clashing with police while trying to get to the anti-Brexit protest outside Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/jWC8EPvzGx — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) September 7, 2019 As always, the far-right are the first to try to stop free speech at the #marchforchange in Parliament Square.Thugs just like their wealthy paymasters. #StopTheCouppic.twitter.com/669g20YpKq — Alistair Smailes #FBPE #ABTV (@AlistairSmailes) September 7, 2019

Police are maintaining a division between the groups as they continue their respective rallies.

