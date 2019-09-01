‘Govt vs parliament’ row set to escalate as Gove hints at ignoring Brexit extension legislation

A row between the UK government and parliament looks set to reach fever pitch as cabinet minister Michael Gove has hinted that the government could ignore a bill banning a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, Gove refused to say if the government would obey a law ruling out a no-deal Brexit.

Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Lib Dems and some Tories hope to push through a bill when the parliament returns from recess on Tuesday that would call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get an extension from the European Union instead of having a no-deal Brexit after the current October 31 deadline.

Asked repeatedly if Johnson would go along with such a law, Gove said, “Let’s see what the legislation says.”

“For a government to say we won’t abide by legislation is impossible, surely,” Marr responded.

“We will see what the legislation says,” Gove replied, adding, “For me the point is that we already have legislation in place which an overwhelming majority of MPs voted for.”

Gove, who is also the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, accused the politicians of being in “denial of democracy,” while Johnson told the Sunday Times that the country and parliament must make a “fundamental choice” of whether to “side with” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and “plunge the country into chaos.”

Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks in September and October has sparked protests across the UK since it was announced on Wednesday.

Many opponents to the move say it is a bid to limit parliament’s ability to stop a no-deal exit from the European Union. A petition against the prorogation has already received over 1.6 million signatures but the Prime Minister says there will still be “ample” time to debate Brexit despite the five-week suspension.

