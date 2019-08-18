WATCH demolition of last cooling towers at England’s ‘eyesore’ power station

Didcot A Power Station’s remaining cooling towers have been demolished, three years after a deadly accident at the plant. Footage of the demolition shows the massive concrete structures collapsing in a cloud of dust.

The coal-fired station in Oxfordshire, England was decommissioned in 2013 after 43 years in service. Its three southern towers were demolished a year later.

Ruptly footage captured the moment when the three enormous concrete towers, measuring 375 feet (114.3 meters) in height, were turned to dust in a matter of seconds.

The abandoned plant was the location of a tragic accident in 2016, when four workers died while clearing the site.

The power station is unlikely to be missed by many locals. In 2003, Country Life readers voted the impossible-to-miss cooling towers as Britain’s third-worst eyesore.

