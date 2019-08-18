 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH demolition of last cooling towers at England’s ‘eyesore’ power station

Published time: 18 Aug, 2019 07:11
Screenshot from the video ©  Ruptly
Didcot A Power Station’s remaining cooling towers have been demolished, three years after a deadly accident at the plant. Footage of the demolition shows the massive concrete structures collapsing in a cloud of dust.

The coal-fired station in Oxfordshire, England was decommissioned in 2013 after 43 years in service. Its three southern towers were demolished a year later.

Ruptly footage captured the moment when the three enormous concrete towers, measuring 375 feet (114.3 meters) in height, were turned to dust in a matter of seconds.

The abandoned plant was the location of a tragic accident in 2016, when four workers died while clearing the site.

The power station is unlikely to be missed by many locals. In 2003, Country Life readers voted the impossible-to-miss cooling towers as Britain’s third-worst eyesore.

