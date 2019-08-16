 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US unseals warrant to seize Iranian Grace 1 tanker released in Gibraltar
HomeUK News

EU may talk tough, but it needs Brexit deal as much as UK – Galloway on German leaks

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 22:36
Get short URL
EU may talk tough, but it needs Brexit deal as much as UK – Galloway on German leaks
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch
Both sides may try to seem tough ahead of Brexit talks, but the EU needs the deal as much as the UK, George Galloway said in reference to leaks claiming that Germany is reluctant to renegotiate an agreement with Britain.

An internal briefing paper for the government of Angela Merkel stated that Germany wasn’t going to accept Boris Johnson’s demand to drop the Irish backstop and prepared for a No Deal Brexit ahead, German paper Handelsblatt reported. This came as German finance minister Olaf Scholz was taking to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid in Berlin on Friday.

But Galloway believes that the revelations were no reason to panic, as “everyone talks tough before they sit down at the negotiations table.”

“Of course, it’s possible that the EU will prefer what will be if not a cataclysm, certainly, but a very bumpy landing,” he said, referring to the No Deal possibility. But “there’s no reason” for Brussels and London to not to reach a mutually satisfying arrangement. Capitalism is the key factor here, according to Galloway.

The EU has a very substantial trade surplus with us. We buy far more from them than they buy from us, and business is business… The business interests in the EU definitely require a negotiated settlement.  

Watch the full interview here:

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies