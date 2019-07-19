Is Nigel Farage inching his way into Bojo’s plans for post-Brexit Britain?

As UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid singles out Nigel Farage for praise in a speech on Friday, the Tories under the premiership of Boris Johnson could be readying themselves to hand the Brexit Party leader a key role in government.

During a speech in London on extremism, Javid applauded Farage for “walking away” from UKIP and calling them “thugs and extremists,” adding that his new Brexit Party “are not extremists.”

Could the man that is hotly-tipped to become Johnson’s Chancellor if the former foreign secretary and London mayor becomes PM on Tuesday, be softening the public up for a full dose of Farage?

There have been a number of intriguing developments since Farage’s anti-EU group stormed the EU elections in May to become Britain's largest party in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The result created a political earthquake that shook the Conservative Party into taking note of the Brexit Party in a big way.

In truth, failure to do anything but, could see the Tories enter an existential crisis and now talk of a possible Tory-Brexit Party coalition following a general election along with possible roles for Farage grow ever more.

The Trump effect

Farage has been touted as a replacement for Sir Kim Darroch, who quit as UK ambassador to the US after becoming embroiled in damaging leaked secret cables involving President Donald Trump. In the aftermath the bookies put the anti-EU politician as favorite to succeed Darroch.

Trump is a big fan of Farage, so in a post-Brexit world where Britain is seeking to secure a priceless trade deal with their number one ally in the world, the Tories led by Johnson, may be tempted to take advantage of their special bond.

In June the US president told the Sunday Times that it was a “mistake” not to involve Farage in Brexit negotiations, saying he has “a lot to offer” and is someone he likes “a lot.”

A willing partner in Farage

The Brexit Party leader for his part is on record as saying that he would welcome an alliance with Johnson at the helm of the Tories. He would do so on the condition Johnson committed to a no-deal Brexit and make it official policy heading into a possible snap election ahead of October 31 – when the UK is set to leave the EU.

Speaking at a Telegraph live event in June, the Brexit Party leader insisted: “If he [Johnson] was prepared to do that of course I’d want to work with them, of course I’d do that.”

The timing of the next general election could be key when it comes to a possible Tory-Brexit Party pact with Farage playing a dominant role. If Johnson does indeed become UK PM and somehow manages to secure a no-deal Brexit, then the relevance of Farage’s anti-EU party would ostensibly become redundant.

For those dreaming, or dreading for that matter, of a Johnson-Farage coalition, then the month of October could make or break such a prospect.

