Has London turned into the UK’s protest capital? Fencesitter finds out

The cabbies are crabby & the hippies are flipping – this week in London, it’s a protest double-bill.

Environmental protesters have mobilized yet again to take over London, bringing the streets to a standstill to force the UK government to take serious action on the “global climate emergency.”

Extinction Rebellion, an environmentalist group responsible for causing scenes in the House of Commons in April when semi-naked activists stripped off in Parliamentas MPs tried to debate Brexit, and which sent five iconic London locations into chaos with a traffic-stopping sit-in, are at it again.

Earlier this week, the planet-conscious protesters found themselves in the firing line after a man missed spending his last moments with his dying father when their demonstration shut down roads.

It’s not just the hippies that are up in arms – this week, London’s black cab drivers brought Westminster to a standstill in an ongoing protest.

The drivers hope to stop any future plans to ban taxis from driving on key parts of the capital’s road network, with the message ‘where buses go, taxis go’.

Has the nation’s capital turned into a city of whingers? Or perhaps people are just desperate to have their voices heard? Jonny Fencesitter finds out.

