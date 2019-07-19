 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Has London turned into the UK’s protest capital? Fencesitter finds out

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 17:14 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 17:19
Black Cabs Extinction Rebellion. © Kristoff Craven
The cabbies are crabby & the hippies are flipping – this week in London, it’s a protest double-bill.

Environmental protesters have mobilized yet again to take over London, bringing the streets to a standstill to force the UK government to take serious action on the “global climate emergency.”

Extinction Rebellion, an environmentalist group responsible for causing scenes in the House of Commons in April when semi-naked activists stripped off in Parliamentas MPs tried to debate Brexit, and which sent five iconic London locations into chaos with a traffic-stopping sit-in, are at it again.

Earlier this week, the planet-conscious protesters found themselves in the firing line after a man missed spending his last moments with his dying father when their demonstration shut down roads.

It’s not just the hippies that are up in arms – this week, London’s black cab drivers brought Westminster to a standstill in an ongoing protest.

The drivers hope to stop any future plans to ban taxis from driving on key parts of the capital’s road network, with the message ‘where buses go, taxis go’.

Has the nation’s capital turned into a city of whingers? Or perhaps people are just desperate to have their voices heard? Jonny Fencesitter finds out.

