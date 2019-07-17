Tories stay ‘silent’ on Bojo’s racist columns & May’s ‘go home vans’ – SNP’s Ian Blackford (VIDEO)

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, slammed PM Theresa May and her Tory party for remaining “silent” on a number of alleged racist government policies and remarks from Boris Johnson, during a febrile PMQs in parliament.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Blackford, who welcomed May’s public condemnation of US President Trump’s “go back” tweet posted earlier this week, accused the prime minister’s party of shirking accountability for a series of controversial incidents on the issue of race.

When she delivered the racist ‘go home vans,’ the Tories remained silent. When asylum seekers are deported to places where their lives are at risk, the Tories stay silent. When faced with the racist columns written by the former foreign secretary [Boris Johnson], they stay silent.

Blackford accused the Tories of appealing to nationalists, suggesting that they have been aping tactics used by UKIP that saw their support rise significantly leading up to the 2016 EU referendum.

He claimed the Tories share more with the likes of Trump and anti-EU Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, adding that Scotland is looking on in “horror.” May hit back, insisting that the only party in the House of Commons which is “appealing to blatant nationalism” is the Scottish National Party.

Despite being Britain’s former top diplomat, Johnson has a history of gaffes and offensive remarks, with ex-British colonies like Kenya often at the receiving end. In 2016, Johnson suggested that then-president Barack Obama had an “ancestral dislike of the British empire” due to him being “part-Kenyan.”

In a column for the Daily Telegraph in 2002, he used the racial slur “piccaninnies” when referring to black Africans from the Congo, and talked about their “watermelon smiles.”

