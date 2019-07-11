 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jeremy Hunt stays mum when asked about Assange on way to press freedom conference (VIDEO)

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 12:32 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 12:51
FILE PHOTO: A protest in support of Julian Assange. ©REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
What did UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the host of an international media freedom conference, have to say about the controversial arrest and pending extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange? Nothing.

Assange marked his 48th birthday inside a top security British prison last week, where he is awaiting extradition hearings on request from the US, where he is likely to be sentenced to effectively a lifetime behind bars. Critics say he is being punished for revealing embarrassing secrets of the US government and that his expected trial and conviction would set a disastrous precedent for media freedom.

Seems like a thing to be discussed at the Global Conference for Media Freedom currently underway in London? Not really, it’s not on the agenda.

So Ruptly, RT's video agency, which was not allowed to take part in the high-profile gathering by the British authorities, tried to get a comment from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as he was rushing to the event on Thursday. The official wouldn’t say a word about Assange and only muttered that banning Russian media from the conference was “not about freedom.”

His nonchalance was caught on camera.

