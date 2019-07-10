 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 18:11 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 18:36
Flights resume at Gatwick after airport hit by technical issue
©  REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's second-busiest airport Gatwick has resumed flights after they were suspended due to an air traffic control system problem.

As of 7:10pm local time flights have resumed, the airport said on Twitter.

The European air safety organization Eurocontrol, however, almost simultaneously issued a tweet stating that both arrivals and departures from the airport will be unavailable until 10pm due to an “electronic flight processing failure.” 

Eurocontrol clarified its statement moments later, saying that Gatwick has actually started a “recovery phase,” that is expected to take “some time.”

Gatwick Airport suffered major disruption last December, when the facility was plagued by repeated drone sightings during Christmas week. Flights were suspended for over 30 hours, affecting some 140,000 passengers.

