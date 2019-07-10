Flights resume at Gatwick after airport hit by technical issue

Britain's second-busiest airport Gatwick has resumed flights after they were suspended due to an air traffic control system problem.

As of 7:10pm local time flights have resumed, the airport said on Twitter.

Update 19.10: Following an earlier air traffic control systems issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed. If you are travelling this evening please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) July 10, 2019

The European air safety organization Eurocontrol, however, almost simultaneously issued a tweet stating that both arrivals and departures from the airport will be unavailable until 10pm due to an “electronic flight processing failure.”

Eurocontrol clarified its statement moments later, saying that Gatwick has actually started a “recovery phase,” that is expected to take “some time.”

Gatwick Airport suffered major disruption last December, when the facility was plagued by repeated drone sightings during Christmas week. Flights were suspended for over 30 hours, affecting some 140,000 passengers.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!