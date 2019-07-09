 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Staggering’: UK govt slammed for ‘knowingly’ detaining over 500 suspected slavery victims

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
‘Staggering’: UK govt slammed for ‘knowingly’ detaining over 500 suspected slavery victims
Protesters hold posters and a banner at the Home Office, London © Global Look Press / Peter Marshall
Official data showing that more than 500 suspected slaves have been detained in immigration centers by UK authorities is evidence of survivors being treated as “offenders rather than victims,” a leading charity has claimed.

Data mapping project, After Exploitation, used a Freedom of Information request to obtain figures from the UK Home Office. It found 507 cases of potential victims of trafficking being held in immigration removal centers during 2018.

Also on rt.com UK ‘didn’t understand’ Nigerian society when it said sex slaves return ‘wealthy’ & ‘enjoy status’

After Exploitation say immigration officials have committed “disturbing failings” to protect vulnerable people from “prison or prison-like settings.” They’ve called on the government to urgently address the frequency with which victims of trafficking are detained.

Pierre Makhlouf, assistant director of charity, Bail for Immigration Detainees, labeled the figures “staggering,” claiming that it was evidence the government “knowingly detains victims of slavery on a large scale.”

“All too often victims of trafficking are perceived as immigration offenders rather than victims,” Makhlouf added.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office has insisted that no one is detained who claims to have been trafficked, but that “detention is an important part of the immigration system” that needs to be “fair, dignified and protect the most vulnerable.”

Also on rt.com ‘Black history is British history’: Kids should be taught about slavery and the Empire - Corbyn

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies