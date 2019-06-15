‘Don't like fools' democracy – go to N.Korea!’ Noel Gallagher joins celeb club of fiery Brexit rants

Former Oasis star, Noel Gallagher, has delivered an obscene tirade on Brexit, blasting attempts to prevent the UK-EU split – supported by 'fools' in a nonetheless democratic referendum – as 'strait up fascism.'

The Britpop icon, not particularly famous for mincing his words, slammed both Brexiteers and Remainers, saying in a fresh interview that "there's only f***ing one thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit. That's the rise of the c*** trying to get the vote overturned."

You take part in a democratic f***ing process – if you don't like the outcome, go to North Korea.

Gallagher expressed belief that attempts to overturn the results of the 2016 referendum were "fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple."

Such bold statements just couldn't have gone unnoticed by the Internet, with many agreeing that the will of the people should be respected and praising Gallagher for being a man who openly "says what he thinks."

Some Remainers, not excited by the prospects of moving to North Korea, insisted that the referendum was invalid due to being won "by lies and false promises." Yet they seemed happy and agreed with the musician labeling Brexiteers "fools."

Gallagher was also accused of being "an arrogant multi-millionaire," who "tells the people trying to sort the mess to eat cake," and slapped with advice to stick to music in which he was much more savvy than in politics.

It's not the first time a celeb loses their temper over the controversial Brexit issue. Sir Elton John famously voiced his displeasure with Brexit voters in an on-stage rant where he branded himself a European instead of a "stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot."

The Who's Brexiteer frontman, Roger Daltrey, took an opposite view, claiming that the EU was "undemocratic, highly dysfunctional" and ran by "f*****g useless w*****s." Actor Danny Dyer, in the now-famous one off edition of ITV's Good Evening Britain, went on an epic Brexit tirade likening the issue to a "mad riddle" and branding former Prime Minister David Cameron as a "t**t" with his "trotters up."

However, when politicians who are supposed to be experts on the issue comment on Brexit, sometime attract even more ridicule. Tory leadership front-runner Boris Johnson was mocked after comparing the ease of policing the 310-mile border between Northern Ireland and the Republic to that of the congestion change implemented between the London boroughs of Camden and Islington.

While serving as Brexit Minister, Dominic Raab, once said he didn't realize the importance of the Dover to Calais crossing. In 2015, £119 billion worth of goods passed through the port, around 17 percent of the UK's entire trade in goods by value.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, in classic British imperialist fashion, thought he was automatically entitled to a foreign country's passport. Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, he said: "As an English person, I do have the right to go over to Ireland and I believe that I can ask for a passport. Can't I?"

