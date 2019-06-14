‘Hypocrite’ MP Chuka Umunna brutally trolled after defection to Lib Dems he once hated

British MP Chuka Umunna has received a savage response on social media, after revealing he has joined the Liberal Democrats, despite having once declared he “wouldn’t be caught dead” wearing the party’s rosette.

Umunna, who joins the centrist party having been a Labour MP until February, when he defected to form the pro-EU party Change UK, now claims the Lib Dems “offer the best chance to improve the lives of those I represent.”

Also on rt.com Pro-EU Change UK is all at sea while Farage’s new Brexit Party flies high in polls

It didn’t take social media long to remind the MP for the south-London district of Streatham of his previous, scathing comments about the party he’s just joined.

Unfortunately for Umunna, there is a massive trail of embarrassing tweets and Facebook posts, some as recent as April 2017, where he slams the Lib Dems for enabling austerity whilst in coalition with the Tories.

I could never ever countenance suggesting voters support Liberal Democrat.

Umunna hit out at the Lib Dems in 2013 when he tweeted that they had “betrayed students,” and later in the same year he claimed “you can’t trust a word” the Lib Dems say.

In 2014 he implored Lib Dems supporters to stop asking him to join their party, as “I wouldn't be caught dead in a yellow rosette, and that’s a #chukapromise”

Chuka Umunna was right for once when he said you can never trust a word a Lib Dem says.



The Lib Dems and Chuka were made for each other, the people of Streatham want neither of them. pic.twitter.com/q2ERr7MxoM — davjam #GTTO #JC4PM2019 (@davjam8) June 14, 2019

LibDem MP Chuka Umunna: “You can’t trust a word the LibDems say”, “I cant forgive them for what they’ve done to my area”



Banter era - nothing matters anymore pic.twitter.com/cdeFRpUrMf — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 13, 2019

I predict the phrase



"And that's a #chukapromise"



will become common parlance to describe con artists. pic.twitter.com/zOyjThOUtF — jackie schneider (@jackieschneider) June 14, 2019

The 40-year old rose to prominence under former Labour leader Ed Miliband’s administration, serving as shadow minister for Business, Innovation and Skills between 2011 and 2015.

Tipped as a possible successor to Miliband, his progress has been curtailed by Jeremy Corbyn, who has shifted the Labour Party further to the left, narrowing the space for Umunna, as a centrist, to make his mark.

There are now calls from the likes of the Chair of the Labour Party Ian Lavery for Umunna to trigger a by-election in his constituency. At the 2017 general election, Streatham voted 68.5 percent for Labour and 6.5 percent for the Liberal Democrats.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.