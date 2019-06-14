 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Iran written all over it’: Trump accuses Tehran of carrying out tanker attacks
‘Hypocrite’ MP Chuka Umunna brutally trolled after defection to Lib Dems he once hated

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 11:21 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 11:41
Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna © Reuters / Hannah McKay
British MP Chuka Umunna has received a savage response on social media, after revealing he has joined the Liberal Democrats, despite having once declared he “wouldn’t be caught dead” wearing the party’s rosette.

Umunna, who joins the centrist party having been a Labour MP until February, when he defected to form the pro-EU party Change UK, now claims the Lib Dems “offer the best chance to improve the lives of those I represent.”

It didn’t take social media long to remind the MP for the south-London district of Streatham of his previous, scathing comments about the party he’s just joined.

Unfortunately for Umunna, there is a massive trail of embarrassing tweets and Facebook posts, some as recent as April 2017, where he slams the Lib Dems for enabling austerity whilst in coalition with the Tories.

I could never ever countenance suggesting voters support Liberal Democrat.

Umunna hit out at the Lib Dems in 2013 when he tweeted that they had “betrayed students,” and later in the same year he claimed “you can’t trust a word” the Lib Dems say.

In 2014 he implored Lib Dems supporters to stop asking him to join their party, as “I wouldn't be caught dead in a yellow rosette, and that’s a #chukapromise”

The 40-year old rose to prominence under former Labour leader Ed Miliband’s administration, serving as shadow minister for Business, Innovation and Skills between 2011 and 2015.

Tipped as a possible successor to Miliband, his progress has been curtailed by Jeremy Corbyn, who has shifted the Labour Party further to the left, narrowing the space for Umunna, as a centrist, to make his mark.

There are now calls from the likes of the Chair of the Labour Party Ian Lavery for Umunna to trigger a by-election in his constituency. At the 2017 general election, Streatham voted 68.5 percent for Labour and 6.5 percent for the Liberal Democrats.

