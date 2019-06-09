WATCH LIVE: Major fire at London block of flats, 15 engines dispatched

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a new apartment block in Barking, east London. Six storeys of the building are alight, according to London Fire Brigade.

@BBCBreaking at Barking Riverside!!! And 30min and not fire brigades!!! Help pic.twitter.com/WvDXJ64yZd — Marcelo (@MarceVercellesi) June 9, 2019

Fire at Barking river side @LondonFire need help pic.twitter.com/eR42R3QxZt — SaKuKrish (@sakukrish) June 9, 2019

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm local time.

Footage and images shared on social media show the fire spreading quickly across part of a building at the De Pass Gardens apartment complex and crowds of worried onlookers gathered outside. There have been no reports of injuries as fire crews continue to fight the blaze, and ambulances are on standby as a precaution.

Barking Riverside. Hope nobody is injured. pic.twitter.com/krFMyXiVlP — Vinnie (@vinnieb70) June 9, 2019

Update on the fire at Barking Riverside. 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters now in attendance https://t.co/Ts8ZPJvy74 — LFB Barking & Dagenham (@LFBBarkDag) June 9, 2019

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in #Barking. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/7eT1naDFbO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 9, 2019

In a tweet, local police said they are also at the scene and evacuations are underway, though it’s not clear how many people are affected by the fire. Road closures are being put in place.

One Twitter user shared a photo and video of the enormous fire as seen from the River Thames. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The Barking Riverside area was the focus of a £500 million regeneration project announced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and housing develop L&Q in February 2018.

