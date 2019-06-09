 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Major fire at London block of flats, 15 engines dispatched

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 15:21 Edited time: 9 Jun, 2019 16:30
File photo © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
Around 100 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a new apartment block in Barking, east London. Six storeys of the building are alight, according to London Fire Brigade.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm local time.

Footage and images shared on social media show the fire spreading quickly across part of a building at the De Pass Gardens apartment complex and crowds of worried onlookers gathered outside. There have been no reports of injuries as fire crews continue to fight the blaze, and ambulances are on standby as a precaution.

In a tweet, local police said they are also at the scene and evacuations are underway, though it’s not clear how many people are affected by the fire. Road closures are being put in place.

One Twitter user shared a photo and video of the enormous fire as seen from the River Thames. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The Barking Riverside area was the focus of a £500 million regeneration project announced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and housing develop L&Q in February 2018.

