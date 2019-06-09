WATCH LIVE: Major fire at London block of flats, 15 engines dispatched
@BBCBreaking at Barking Riverside!!! And 30min and not fire brigades!!! Help pic.twitter.com/WvDXJ64yZd— Marcelo (@MarceVercellesi) June 9, 2019
Fire at Barking river side @LondonFire need help pic.twitter.com/eR42R3QxZt— SaKuKrish (@sakukrish) June 9, 2019
The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm local time.
Footage and images shared on social media show the fire spreading quickly across part of a building at the De Pass Gardens apartment complex and crowds of worried onlookers gathered outside. There have been no reports of injuries as fire crews continue to fight the blaze, and ambulances are on standby as a precaution.
Barking Riverside. Hope nobody is injured. pic.twitter.com/krFMyXiVlP— Vinnie (@vinnieb70) June 9, 2019
Update on the fire at Barking Riverside. 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters now in attendance https://t.co/Ts8ZPJvy74— LFB Barking & Dagenham (@LFBBarkDag) June 9, 2019
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in #Barking. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/7eT1naDFbO— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 9, 2019
In a tweet, local police said they are also at the scene and evacuations are underway, though it’s not clear how many people are affected by the fire. Road closures are being put in place.
One Twitter user shared a photo and video of the enormous fire as seen from the River Thames. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
The Barking Riverside area was the focus of a £500 million regeneration project announced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and housing develop L&Q in February 2018.
