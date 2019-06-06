Smoke pours from London building as dozens of firefighters battle blaze (VIDEO)

A huge column of smoke can be seen billowing out of a restaurant in central London’s affluent Mayfair area as dozens of fighters battle a major blaze.

The fire is raging in a restaurant on Albemarle Street and London Fire Brigade has revealed that half the kitchen floor and ducting from the ground floor to roof level are alight. It was called to the scene at 4:08pm local time.

Massive fire between Albermarle and Dover St in Mayfair pic.twitter.com/B32IKFvieH — Greg Power (@gregpower) June 6, 2019

“We now have eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters at the fire at a restaurant,” the fire brigade said on Twitter.

Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Euston, Paddington, Chelsea and Dowgate fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

