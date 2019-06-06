 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Smoke pours from London building as dozens of firefighters battle blaze (VIDEO)

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 16:22 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 16:56
The fire on London's Albemarle Street. ©Twitter @CambridgEcon101 / Andrew Poulton
A huge column of smoke can be seen billowing out of a restaurant in central London’s affluent Mayfair area as dozens of fighters battle a major blaze.

The fire is raging in a restaurant on Albemarle Street and London Fire Brigade has revealed that half the kitchen floor and ducting from the ground floor to roof level are alight. It was called to the scene at 4:08pm local time.

“We now have eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters at the fire at a restaurant,” the fire brigade said on Twitter.

Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Euston, Paddington, Chelsea and Dowgate fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

