‘Consistent in his inconsistency’: Jeremy Hunt roasted online over stance on no-deal Brexit

UK Foreign Secretary and PM hopeful Jeremy Hunt has gained the ire of Brexiteers and Remainers online, after suggesting that a no-deal Brexit pushed through by Theresa May’s replacement would be “political suicide” for the party.

Writing in the Telegraph on Tuesday, Hunt warned that if a no deal Brexit was to be carried out by May’s replacement, it would trigger a general election leading to Tory party’s “extinction” electorally. His comments follow disastrous EU Parliamentary results for May’s Conservatives this weekend at the hands of the Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party, leading to their worst election result since 1832.

"Trying to deliver no deal through a general election is not a solution. It is political suicide," Hunt said. He is among 10 Tory party hopefuls jostling to replace May, after she announced her resignation.

Also on rt.com New face of Brexit: Who are the frontrunners to succeed Theresa May?

Laying out his stall for leadership and his party’s survival on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Hunt proposed that the “only solution” was to throw out May’s thrice-rejected withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU and look to a fresh deal. This would address Brexiteer concerns on the sticking point of the Irish backstop and give the EU “confidence” that a deal would pass in the UK Parliament.

However, Hunt’s comments have been met with accusations that he is flip-flopping on earlier statements on Brexit. He has previously said that leaving with a no-deal was a preferable option to no Brexit. Another quipped that “at least he’s consistent in his inconsistency.”

Jeremy Hunt on Brexit



June 2016: Backs 2nd ref

Nov 2018: Says 2nd ref “profoundly undemocratic”



Jun 2016: Says UK must stay in single market

Jan 2019: Says UK voted to leave SM



Apr 2019: ‘I would choose no deal over no Brexit’

May 2019: No deal would be “political suicide” — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) May 28, 2019

At least he’s consistent in his inconsistency. He’s actually right on the last point though. No deal would be suicide. — Helen Salmon #FBPE (@HelenSalmon2) May 28, 2019

Others pointed out that in taking such a stance against the hard Brexiteers in his party, Hunt had himself committed political suicide.

@Jeremy_Hunt Speaking of political suicide. I think that is what you have just committed. — Stephen Green (@Breckstoneware) May 28, 2019

Some alleged that Hunt was actually thinking of his own political survival as an MP rather than a leader by looking to keep Remain-backing voters in his constituency from swinging to the Liberal Democrats.

“Hunt has looked at the results of the EU and local council elections for his patch and worked out that he’s in danger of losing his seat,” tweeted one voter in the South Surrey constituency he represents.

@Jeremy_Hunt says pushing for a no deal Brexit would be "suicide" for the Tories. He's right of course, but I suspect he has just sealed his fate with the eurosceptic party membership who will make the final decision on the next Tory leader/PM. — Richard mylles (@Richardmylles) May 28, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.