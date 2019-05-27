 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexit Party’s formula for success? Uniting right & left against UK establishment

Published time: 27 May, 2019 13:21 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 13:22
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European Parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Hannah McKay
The Brexit Party owes its triumph in the European elections to voters from both the right and left who wanted to send a message to the ineffectual political establishment. RT took a closer look at the new political phenomenon.

The one-issue party, formed just weeks before the elections, won more than 30 percent of the vote, placing the outspoken Euroskeptics ahead of old guard parties like the Conservatives and Labour.

Founded by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party’s success may be attributed to a new political reorientation in UK politics: right versus left has become Leave versus Remain. By drawing support from across the political spectrum, the Brexit Party emerged victorious over its establishment rivals.

Shadia Edwards-Dashti takes a closer look at the political shift taking hold in the UK:

