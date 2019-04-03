HUGE fire rips through historic 230-year-old church in NW England (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The blaze started early on Wednesday morning and quickly spread through the whole building. The cause of the fire is unknown and firefighters are on the scene with eight vehicles and two helicopters helping to fight the blaze.
Currently 8 appliances and 2 aerials attending fire in old church on Victoria St. Road closures in place. pic.twitter.com/Yv34pGwRDi— Blackburn Fire (@Blackburn_Fire) April 3, 2019
Footage captured of the fire show thick clouds of smoke rising into the sky, with one witness describing how they could hear the sounds of things “exploding” as well.
Major fire in #blackburn town centre this morning. Sounds like things are exploding as well. Hope everyone including emergency services are/stay safe. #lancashire#firepic.twitter.com/C58mfN2jhV— Joe Makepeace (@Joe_Makepeace) April 3, 2019
Peter Howell-Jones, who serves as the dean of Blackburn Cathedral, tweeted that the fire was “very sad to see” and that he was “praying that no one was hurt.”
Very sad to see @BureauBlackburn on fire this morning. @BlackburnLife @Blackburn_BID @bbcathedral Just praying now one was hurt @lancstelegraph pic.twitter.com/iIDzxG2YGN— Peter Howell-Jones (@PHJBlackburn) April 3, 2019
First opened in 1789, the building formerly housed the Church of St. John the Evangelist, with services finishing there in 1975. It now serves as the Bureau Center for the Arts.
At 5.22am today firefighters were called to a fire at the former St John’s church Blackburn. No casualties, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SD5tsccnIF— Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) April 3, 2019
