 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

British police call railway sabotage attempts ‘Brexit-related’

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 15:44
Get short URL
British police call railway sabotage attempts ‘Brexit-related’
FILE PHOTO: An armed police officer patrols a railway platform in Milton Keynes © Reuters / Neil Hall
British Transport Police are investigating two incidents of “devices” left on railway tracks in Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire. Police fear the objects were intended to cause disruptions, and could be related to Brexit.

“This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network,” Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan from the British Transport Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The devices were discovered near Yaxley, Cambridgeshire on March 21, and at Netherfield, Nottinghamshire, on March 27.

O’Callaghan did not elaborate on what kind of “devices” his officers found on the tracks, but said that they were intended “only to delay services and not cause damage to the infrastructure.”

As for a motive, O’Callaghan said he believes the incident somehow “relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union,” but did not provide further information.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies