Govt to offer MPs 7 options, including 2nd referendum – UK media

The battered cabinet of Prime Minister Theresa May will offer seven alternative options of how to proceed with Brexit, sources told Sky News. Those range from a no-deal Brexit to a second referendum.

According to the British news channel, Parliament may be offered a choice between revoking Article 50, a second referendum, the prime minister’s deal, her deal plus a customs union, the deal plus a customs union and single market access, a standard free-trade agreement, or a no-deal Brexit.

The sources said this approach is considered a viable way forward, considering that PM May’s Brexit deal would most likely be defeated for a third time if put to the vote next week. Once source said the cabinet was in “panic mode” now.

Also on rt.com ‘I will take over as Brexit Party leader’: Nigel Farage back on the frontline

Britain on Thursday was given a delay by the EU before it parts with the Union. Brussels said London will have until May 22 to prepare for the withdrawal, provided the UK Parliament approves the Brexit deal next week. Otherwise it would only last till April 12.

The deadlines are sooner than what the prime minister asked for and were set in this way due to the upcoming European Parliament election in May, which Britain will need to take part in if it remains part of the EU after mid-April.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.