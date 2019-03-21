Mosques attacked with SLEDGEHAMMERS in Birmingham (VIDEOS)

Mosques have been targeted in overnight attacks in Birmingham, police have confirmed. Counter-terrorism officers are investigating the incidents, but no motive has been attributed.

This is the clean up after the attack on Witton Road Islamic Centre in Brum this morning



I have reports of a no of Islamic Centres & a Muslim girls school attacked overnight!



The systematic #Islamophobia by the MSM & @Conservatives are responsible for these disgusting attacks pic.twitter.com/ma2yVi5754 — Cllr Majid Mahmood 🌹 (@CllrMajid) March 21, 2019

Unfortunately the Witton Road Islamic Centre was attacked overnight by an individual who used a sledgehammer to break the windows.



I said last week that Muslims were afraid after the terrorist attacks in #ChristChurch



We need support in Brum @WMPolice. pic.twitter.com/7RjTqjRXbx — Cllr Majid Mahmood 🌹 (@CllrMajid) March 21, 2019

An initial attack was reported at a mosque on Birchfield Road 2.32am local time and, as officers were responding, additional reports were received of a man smashing windows at another mosque on Slade Road at approximately 3.14am local time.

Police were dispatched to patrol the streets citywide in an effort to prevent further destruction, and patrolling officers discovered damage at other places of worship in the Witton Road, Aston Broadway areas of the city.

This is Albert Road mosque (Jamia Masjid Ghousia) that was attacked overnight in the Aston part of Birmingham.



I am here with the trustees and @WMPolice .



I understand from locals 5 mosques were attacked overnight with sledgehammers.



A disgusting attack on places of worship!! pic.twitter.com/F1aoMiEHj8 — Cllr Majid Mahmood 🌹 (@CllrMajid) March 21, 2019

Counter-terrorism detectives from Scotland Yard have been dispatched to investigate the incidents, which are believed to be linked.

We've launched an investigation after attacks on four mosques in #Birmingham overnight. Can you help the investigation? Get in touch. ⬇ https://t.co/xrZh1dVQcy — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 21, 2019

“At the moment we don’t know the motive for last night’s attacks,” West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson said in a statement.

“What I can say is that the force and the Counter-Terrorism Unit are working side-by-side to find whoever is responsible.”

Thompson added that since the Christchurch mosque attacks in which 50 Muslims were killed and a further 50 people injured, West Midlands police have been working closely with local community leaders to reassure local Muslims in the area.

Forensic teams are already examining each scene and police are gathering CCTV footage of the incidents in an attempt to track down the perpetrators.

