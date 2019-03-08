HomeUK News

Tory Minister Rudd branded ‘disgraceful’ after referring to black people as ‘colored’

Published time: 8 Mar, 2019 13:55
Get short URL
Tory Minister Rudd branded ‘disgraceful’ after referring to black people as ‘colored’
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd © AFP / Tolga Akmen
Amber Rudd, the work and pensions secretary, has been lambasted after referring to black people as “colored,” on a day that saw two other UK government ministers manage to offend Muslims and the Irish.

In an interview for BBC Radio 2, Rudd, who has since apologized for her “clumsy language,” was giving her views on the issue of abuse and online trolling MPs receive online, when she made the offensive remark.

It definitely is worse if you’re a woman. And it’s worst of all if you’re a colored woman. I know that Diane Abbott gets a huge amount of abuse.

It drew widespread anger on social media, with many claiming that Rudd had undermined an important issue with words from a bygone era. Labour’s shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, labeled the term as “outdated, offensive and revealing choice of words.”

In what appeared to be a game of who could be the most offensive government minister on Thursday, the leader of the house, Andrea Leadsom, caused yet more ructions.

Leadsom ostensibly categorized the issue of Islamophobia as a foreign affairs, and not a British, matter, after Labour MP Naz Shah called for a debate in Parliament.

READ MORE; ‘PM May burying head in sand over Tory institutional Islamophobia’ – Conservative peer

Responding to Shah, who revealed that the All-Party Parliamentary Group of British Muslims had published a definition of Islamophobia, Leadsom advised the Labour MP to contact the Foreign Office.

Baroness Warsi, who has consistently called for the Conservative Party to carry out an investigation into Islamophobia over the past couple of years, tweeted: “British Muslims are errrrr British.”

To cap a thoroughly embarrassing day for PM Theresa May’s government, a string of Irish and Northern Irish politicians urged Karen Bradley, the Northern Ireland secretary, to quit. During Northern Ireland questions in Parliament, Bradley claimed that killings committed by British soldiers and police during the Troubles were “not crimes.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies