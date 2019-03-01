Sickening, broad daylight Bradford attack sparks police probe (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Police have confirmed they are investigating a stomach-churning, broad daylight attack on a teenager by a gang of youths in Bradford’s city center. The defenseless boy is kicked repeatedly in the head as onlookers stand and watch.

Footage of the sickening attack, in which a shopping mall security guard looks on as the victim receives multiple full-force kicks and stamps to the head, was shared online which spurred the West Yorkshire into action.

Warning: Some may find this graphic footage disturbing.

The attackers drag the boy into a water feature while he is still caught in his own bicycle, and then proceed to repeatedly kick him in the head. The unnamed victim miraculously remains conscious and tries to push himself up off the ground as the video ends.

One 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail. The incident was not reported as a hate crime according to the police.

The 15-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries

Bradford rugby league legend, Leon Pryce decried the inaction of bystanders as the boy was assaulted while trapped under his own bicycle during the brutal daylight attack.

I don’t usually post this kind of stuff but it’s in my city centre. Absolutely disgusting. I hope they find all the people responsible and lock them up.....



Reaction online was one of revulsion with many calling for the perpetrators to be tried as adults on attempted murder charges.

My thoughts exactly. An example has to be shown....

While others singled out the security guard who stood by and allowed the violence to unfold right before him.

