UK gives no-deal Brexit NHS supply contract to KFC chicken fiasco company

As Brexit looms, UK ministers have decided to award a contract to transport critical medical supplies to a shipping company behind the infamous KFC chicken shortage last year.

In the case of a no-deal, DHL has been chosen to bring key items to the UK that would be requested by hospitals within a 24-72 hour time frame and could include cancer drugs.

The company was responsible for a massive KFC chicken shortage in February 2018 when the logistics company had some “operational issues” after taking over the supply contract. The hitches forced KFC to temporarily close 575 stores across the UK and Ireland due to a lack of chicken, a vital ingredient on the KFC menu.

“It is literally horrifying that the PM’s stubbornness is literally putting people’s lives at risk with bargain bucket supply deals,” Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said in parliament Wednesday.

Remember when KFC ran out of chicken?

Well don't worry.

It's not like the same company are responsible for medical supplies in case of a no-deal Brexit 🙃#PMQs#PeoplesVoteNOWpic.twitter.com/9jOGGT97Be — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) February 27, 2019

The news comes after the government canceled a £13.8 million deal with a ferry company because it turned out it had no ships and had never run such a service before.

Every day I find it harder and harder to distinguish actual UK Brexit news from @TheOnion — David Milgrom (@4_0Vicryl) February 27, 2019

