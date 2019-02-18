Labour MPs announce their resignations from the party (WATCH LIVE)

A group of Labour MPs have announced that they are quitting and will sit as Independent MPs in the house of commons, in protest over Brexit and anti-Semitism.

The seven Labour MPs quitting the party are Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes, Gavin Shuker and Ann Coffey.

Announcing their resignations in Westminster, Luciana Berger, the MP for Liverpool Wavertree took to the stage first, to claim that she could not stay in the party any more because it had become "institutionally anti-Semitic."

Chris Leslie, MP for Nottingham East, insisted that it had not been an easy decision to make but that he believed that the Labour Party had been hijacked by the “machine politics of the hard left."

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "disappointed" by the decision of MPs to leave the party.

