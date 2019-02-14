HomeUK News

'Explains a lot': Theresa May eats moldy jam to pinch pennies, eliciting Brexit comparisons

Published time: 14 Feb, 2019 04:04
Embattled UK PM Theresa May has shared a pearl of wisdom with her Cabinet, declaring that she prefers to scrape mold off old jam rather than throw out the whole jar. Brits couldn't help but wonder: was this a metaphor for Brexit?

May shared the priceless gem of wisdom with her Cabinet on Tuesday in a talk on how to cut back on food waste, adding that food shouldn't be thrown away just because it's after its sell-by date – instead, people should use "common sense" to decide what is and isn't edible.

She backed away from the less-than-controversial statement when pressed by reporters, responding through a spokesman that it was "a matter for the individual" whether Brits should follow the PM's example. 

Health agencies were not amused. "Unseen toxins" can still hurt those who consume them, the Food Standards Agency warned, particularly children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. "It is advised not to eat food that is obviously rotten or containing mold due to potential risks from mold," a FSA source told the Telegraph, adding, "While it is possible that removing the mould and a significant amount of the surrounding product could remove any unseen toxins that are present, there is no guarantee that doing so would remove them all."

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took advantage of the "jam moment" to remind constituents he makes his own, sans mold, and even shared a recipe.

The inevitable comparisons to Brexit were swift and merciless.

While some were disgusted by her "common people" act,

others focused on the silver lining.

For some though, May's questionable political decisions (and, possibly, dance moves) suddenly started to make sense.

May has been criticized widely for her handling of the Brexit process, with less than two months remaining in which to make a deal that would satisfy both the EU and her own government.

