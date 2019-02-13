‘F*** Palestine’, ‘I am king of the Islam race’, Tommy Robinson declares in newly emerged video

Footage has surfaced of far-right activist Tommy Robinson bragging about “scoring” drugs anywhere in the world, including Islamic countries while “they’re all praying,” and labeling a taxi driver a “little P*ki who drives a car.”

The former English Defence League leader, who has a number of criminal convictions, including cocaine possession, boasted that he has been able to acquire drugs in every city he has visited, in a video obtained by the Sun newspaper.

Robinson claims: “No matter where I’ve gone in the world I score… I’ve gone to f***ing Qatar, to Doha, and scored gear on the sesh while they’re all praying. Everywhere mate, every city I’ve gone to.”

Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) is seen delivering an avalanche of offensive remarks, which he insists was just part of “bantering” with friends of different races on a WhatsApp group – adding “I was absolutely steamboated, I don’t even remember.”

The string of video clips, allegedly filmed last month in Bologna, Italy by the 36-year-old, shows the far-right activist declaring with great joy: “I’m going to punch you in the head, kick you in the face, because I am the king of the whole Islam race.”

Robinson also claims to be a Zionist and insists that if there was a war between Israel and Palestine tomorrow, he would fight for Israel, adding: “F*** Palestine.”

He may need to brush up on his knowledge of Israeli leaders, as he is seen struggling to remember the name of the current prime minister of Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I had to ring Benjamin Netanf***ing blah… I can’t remember his name, and got my Zionist card out and said I am a Zionist and I bought us everything,” Robinson said.

The controversial political figure has previously visited the Middle Eastern country and has received funding from a pro-Israel think tank, the Middle East Forum (MEF), to help with his legal expenses in 2018.

Robinson was jailed in May 2018 for contempt of court for filming defendants in a child grooming trial, threatening to ruin the prosecution’s case against the men in the process.

Robinson’s 13-month sentence triggered a number of protests amid claims of harassment and abuse in prison. The conviction was later quashed on procedural grounds and the case has since been referred to the attorney general.

