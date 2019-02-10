Social media users mock Mail on Sunday’s article calling Corbyn a ‘dangerous hero’

A series of Daily Mail articles claiming to reveal Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s “extremist views” and evidence of both his laziness and ruthlessness is being mocked as social media users list all the ways he is a #DangerousHero.

LOL.

Huge own goal by @DailyMailUK calling Jeremy Corbyn a #DangerousHero.

Shows just how out of touch with the British public those posh boy and girl journalists at the Daily Mail are. — Tom Pride (@ThomasPride) February 10, 2019 Where can I get my #DangerousHero t-shirt? I want one in black with red lettering. — Buddy Hell (@buddy_hell) February 10, 2019

The dramatic articles published in the Mail on Sunday are based on content from a book by Tom Bower called ‘Dangerous Hero: Corbyn's ruthless plot for power’, and contain some "horrifying" tid-bits such as the fact Corbyn can’t even tell the difference between Tesco and Heinz baked beans, and that he “found no pleasure in medieval towns,” both well-established indicators of a dangerous, ruthless personality.

I love how this guy went away for 2 years to write a hatchet job of a book on Corbyn and the best he could come up with was that he ate baked beans on holiday — 🤝 Aman🌹 (@Aman_Sez) February 9, 2019 One of the stories in the Daily Fails 21 page hatchet job was how Corbyn couldn't tell the difference between Hienz Baked Beans & the Tesco's own brand.



Time to reconsider my membership. #DangerousHero — Ben |#GTTO| #JC4PM2019|🌹🇵🇸 (@BenJolly9) February 10, 2019 So it seems-horror of horrors- #JeremyCorbyn liked eating baked beans and going on camping holidays in Eastern Europe. Will Tom Bower find the person in the next tent kept awake by the devilish Corbyn’s farting? A Nation Awaits. #DangerousHero — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) February 10, 2019 Enjoying the Mail on Sunday accusing Corbyn of being a fairweather Arsenal fan who doesn't much enjoy football but wants the man-of-the-people kudos that goes with it. As if that wasn't 50% of Arsenals fanbase. — Rob Davies (@ByRobDavies) February 10, 2019

Despite jaw-dropping reveals such as the fact that Corbyn “never talked about buying a bigger home or car or increasing his income,” and isn’t a big enough fan of Arsenal football team, the multiple articles failed to have had the desired effect, with social media users mocking its content, and even claiming it made the Labour leader more attractive.

Is calling the Corbyn exposé #DangerousHero supposed to make us lowkey fancy him? Asking for... a friend. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 10, 2019 Sexiest hatchet job I’ve ever known 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️ — Liam Rudge (@lwrgwladys) February 10, 2019 OMG! How could anyone ever consider voting for #JeremyCorbyn after these shocking revelations!#TW Scary stuff coming up!



-He had a dog called Mango

-He likes cycling & camping in Europe

-He eats baked beans

-He's read Simone de Beauvoir



😲



He really is a #DangerousHero 😐 https://t.co/JqRibcGvh8 — Miki Clem Fandango (@MikiB007) February 10, 2019 I'm happy to call him a #DangerousHero

He is a danger to the 1% & their friends, that makes him a hero to those who can barely afford to live these days. — Steve Miller (@steveguyettmil2) February 10, 2019

People cited the ways they think Corbyn really is a dangerous hero and some said he was only “dangerous” to the one percent of the population with the greatest wealth.

Dangerous to the 1%, hero to the 99%... or will be if he gets the keys to number 10. — I Am Nothing 🌹 (@AKA_Porlek) February 10, 2019 Other heroes the Daily Heil considered dangerous:



Nelson Mandela

Martin Luther King

Rosa Parks

Gandhi



Jeremy Corbyn is in good company. #DangerousHero — Hajo Meyer's Violin (@WarmongerHodges) February 10, 2019 A man advocating for peace and no more war, end poverty across the UK, investing in communities and people and wants education as a right and wants to make sure the rich pay their fair share is only a threat to the naive and the elite #DangerousHero — Hardeep #SuperCampaigner (@hardeep216) February 10, 2019 .#DangerousHero strikes again. pic.twitter.com/5QclU6A7py — Dave. #JC4PM2019 (@davcon73) February 10, 2019

Others pointed to examples of Corbyn coming to the defense of professor Ralph Miliband attacked by the Daily Mail and his own recent handling of a question from the outlet's reporter suggesting he seeks revenge for unfavourable coverage..

Remember when a Far-Right, Nazi-supporting newspaper bullied a Jewish man and the only person to stand up to it was #DangerousHero@jeremycorbyn ? https://t.co/6naBr7QWNF — Matt Thomas #JC4PM2019 (@Trickyjabs) February 10, 2019 A calm and measured response from Corbyn to a Daily Mail reporter.



A great response from the next questioner also, who said "as an immigrant, I want to say that the Daily Mail (huh) waxing anything about morality is ridiculous." 🔥#DangerousHero#Marr#Ridgepic.twitter.com/P0j5iGAwYi — C0RBYNAT0R (@Corbynator2) February 10, 2019

Some social media users presented evidence of their own to suggest author Bower is racist, and fired shots at the Mail.

All jokes aside, it's clear that from his Mail on Sunday piece that Tom Bower is just an unapologetic racist #DangerousHeropic.twitter.com/P53OuAywuG — 🤝 Aman🌹 (@Aman_Sez) February 10, 2019 The daily mail are pushing an underlying racist, sexist & Imperialistic narrative.



The #DangerousHero stuff is election material.



We're closer than ever to a socialist government. — Dan Lewis (CWU NW Chair) (@Think_Become) February 10, 2019 If the Hitler-supporting, racist, lying, hate-filled, tax-evading Daily Mail are laying into Corbyn again, I support him more than ever!#DangerousHero — Francesca Martinez (@chessmartinez) February 10, 2019 The Mail on Sunday's wretched, desperate attack on Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott - who they describe as the "antithesis of a white, middle-class English woman" - is dripping with sexism and racism and reveals nothing but their utter terror of the Tories being booted out of power — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) February 10, 2019 Mail on Sunday today is an anti-Corbyn pamphlet with a few pages on other news — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 10, 2019

